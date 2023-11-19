Nawaz to consult his legal team in Murree

Islamabad High Court to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeals on Nov 21

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 19 Nov 2023 17:58:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to leave for Murree on Monday.

Party sources said that Nawaz would consult his legal team in Murree regarding his cases.

On Nov 21, Nawaz Sharif is expected to appear before the Islamabad High Court to address appeals against sentences in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

Senior party leaders will accompany him to Islamabad for the court appearance.

Notably, a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court will hear the Nawaz Sharif's appeals on Nov 21.