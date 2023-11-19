Face mask is now mandatory in smog-hit region of Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The wearing of face mask has been made mandatory in the smog-hit districts of Punjab, as announced by the caretaker provincial government.

A notification issued to this effect states that the condition of wearing face masks has been enforced in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions for prevention and control of air borne diseases and to ensure public health in the province.

The face mask will be mandatory for one week.

It merits mention here that Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin are likely to have the highest Air Quality Index during the next week.

In response to deteriorating Air Quality, the Punjab Government announces a 1-week mandate for wearing of face masks for all citizens in smog effected districts of Punjab. Prioritising health is our collective responsibility. Please adhere to the guidelines for a safer community. pic.twitter.com/qe3jBdUjvY — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) November 19, 2023

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the condition of mask for one week.

“In response to deteriorating Air Quality, the Punjab Government announces a 1-week mandate for wearing of face masks for all citizens in smog effected districts of Punjab,” he wrote on X.

Prioritising health is our collective responsibility and please adhere to the guidelines for a safer community, he added.