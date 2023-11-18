ECP presses digital, manual resources into service

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is preparing itself for the upcoming general election in the country and it has successfully conducted an exercise under the Election Management System (EMS).

Sources said the ECP conducted exercise under EMS in the offices of the regional and district election commissioners in line with demands of the day.

The results can be sent with or without internet through EMS. The presiding officers will send results of their polling stations to returning officers. The ROs, in turn, will share the results prepared both manually and digitally with the ECP.

Each RO will have four data entry operators who have been trained to undertake the election responsibility.

The ECP and Nadra (National Database and Registration Authority) have already signed an agreement on server hosting which will help preserve the results.

