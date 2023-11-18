Gilani says PPP can pull country out of quagmire

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousuf Raza Gilani says the perpetrators of May 9 violence will not be able to contest elections.

He said the PPP considered law and order the top issue of the country.

He told a press conference in Multan that the party had held a meeting of the three divisions of South Punjab. He said the country was facing economic hardships and the PPP was capable of pulling it out of the quagmire.

He said the PPP was very much prepared to contest elections.

According to a report, PPP senior leader Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed optimism that his party would win the upcoming elections.

Speaking to media in Karachi, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should take part in the elections.

