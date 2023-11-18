Pakistan, China most reliable neighbours, iron brothers: Solangi

He held meetings with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Maldives

He held meetings with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Maldives

MALE, Maldives (APP) - Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Saturday that China and Pakistan were each other’s most reliable good neighbors, good friends, and ‘iron brothers’.

He stated this during his sidelines meetings with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Chinese State Councillor Miss Shen Yiqin on the occasion of the banquet given by the President of the Maldives, Muhammad Muizhu.

He said that Pakistan and China’s friendship had been time-tested and steadfast at every opportunity.

Important issues related to mutual interests were also discussed in the meetings.

Reiteration of commitment to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest between the two countries was also done in the meetings.