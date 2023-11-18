Sheikh Rashid, Rashid Shafiq bails extended till Nov 25

The former minister said he had been nominated in 68 cases

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi has extended the bails of former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his nephew Rashid Shafiq in May 9 incidents until Nov 25.

Judge Malik Ijaz Asif heard the bail requests with both the former minister and Shafiq were present in the court.

Speaking to journalists outside the court, Sheikh Rashid said the government has sought another week for the preparation of 23 cases. He said that his bail had been extended until Nov 25. Sheikh Rashid said in the morning of Nov 25, trial will be initiated in the ATC Rawalpindi and in the Islamabad High Court in the afternoon.

He asserted that within a week, the entire world will come to know that how many cases have been registered against him, noting till today he is nominated in 68 cases.

