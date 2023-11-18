5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent areas

Seismic centre says depth of the earthquake was 207 kilometre

SWAT (Dunya News) – A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Swat and adjacent areas on Saturday.

People came out of their houses reciting verses of holy Quran after tremors felt in Mingora and adjoining areas.

According to the seismic centre depth of the earthquake was measured 207 kilometre whereas its epicenter was the border area of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

It may be recalled that in previous days tremors of magnitude 4.3 were felt in Mingora and nearby areas and its epicenter was bordering area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

