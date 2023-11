Govt fully focused on holding elections in free, fair manner: PM

PM reiterated government's resolve to fulfil its duty of ensuring free and transparent elections.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday, reiterating government’s resolve to fulfil its duty of ensuring free, fair and transparent elections, said the caretaker setup would remain fully impartial.

Dispelling the impression that a certain political party was being favoured by the caretakers, he said the political parties normally tried to attract their voters in different ways and such allegations might be their tactics.

“We are fully focused on holding the elections in a free, fair and transparent manner and are fully supporting the Election Commission pf Pakistan for the purpose,” he added

PM Kakar, in an interview with a private news channel, also denied the impression that his cabinet member Fawad Hassan Fawad, had affiliation with a certain political party. “He is one of the best cabinet members and an able former bureaucrat. Due to his talent and abilities, he used to become a favourite choice of every ruling party during his service.”

He said Fawad was fully justifying his appointment as Minister for Privatization. The caretaker government would hopefully succeed in achieving the set target of privatization of state-owned enterprises at the its tenure due to his untiring efforts, he added.

As regards the recent depreciation of rupee against dollar, the prime minister said due to the government’s actions, the artificial demand for the dollar had significantly reduced and now the rupee value was being adjusted according to the actual demand and supply of the greenback.

He expressed his satisfaction that the country’s economy had now almost become stable. Pakistan had also reached the staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he added.

“We have achieved our target of ‘economic health’ which was a very big challenge for the caretaker setup,” he remarked.

To a question, PM Kakar maintained that it was for the courts to decide about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The caretaker government would be bound to follow court orders regarding the PTI chairman’s participation in the elections, he added.