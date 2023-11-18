Solangi meets newly elected President, Vice President of Maldives

Published On: Sat, 18 Nov 2023 06:01:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi met with the newly elected President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu and Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef during an official banquet.

He congratulated the two leaders on behalf of Prime Minister Anwaar Haq Kakar, the government and people of Pakistan.

The Caretaker Minister of Information expressed his best wishes for both leaders.

Caretaker Information Minister's meeting with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu is scheduled on Saturday.

