Caretaker KP, Balochistan govts also challenge SC verdict on military trial of civilians

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 17 Nov 2023 17:22:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan on Friday also approached the Supreme Court against its decision to stop civilians’ trial in the military courts.

Through their petitions, the interim governments requested the apex court to withdraw the verdict in which it has restricted the military trial of the civilians involved in the attacks on army installations on May 9.

Earlier, the defence ministry also requested the court to restore the revoked provisions of the OSA. Similarly, the ministry submitted before the court to restore section 59(4) of the Army Act which was also repealed.

The ministry seeks stay order against stopping the civilians’ trial in the military courts till the final verdict on the appeals.

The applications were inadmissible on which the five-member bench of the Supreme Court announced its verdict, the ministry said.

Shuhada forum's plea

Meanwhile, Shuhada Forum Balochistan has also filed a petition in the apex court for the restoration of military courts. The forum has submitted that invalidation of the military courts is against the spirit of the constitution of Pakistan and the law as well.

