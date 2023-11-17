CJP reconstitutes NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Committee will work towards digitalisation of court's processes and records

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa has reconstituted the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC) to improve the efficiency of the judiciary.

The committee will be led by Supreme Court's judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

It will work towards the digitalisation of the court's processes and records, introduce mobile applications for better access to justice and improve case management.

The committee aims to automate and integrate the judiciary and also introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the legal processes and research. It will prepare a national plan based on technology and AI to improve the efficiency of service delivery of the judiciary.

