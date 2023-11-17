LHC orders govt to arrest drivers without valid licence

Court directed to depute additional police force on traffic signals to arrest the underage drivers

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered to arrest all those driving on the roads without having a valid licence.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of LHC was hearing a petition to invoke the Section 302 in the case related to the tragic car accident which killed six members of a family in Lahore.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), SSP Operations and Additional Advocate General Punjab appeared before the court on Friday.

“How many people have driving licence in Lahore,” Justice Bajwa questioned during the proceeding.

CTO informed the court that there are 7.3 million registered vehicles in Lahore but only 1.3 million people have driving licence.

The court grilled the concerned officers and asked about the crackdown launched so far against the drivers without valid licence in the aftermath of Defence accident.

“As many as 919 cases have been launched so far against the drivers without licence,” CTO said while adding that 1.4 million learner driving licences were issued this year.

The police apprised the court that Afnan, the main suspect involved in the accident, didn’t have driving licence. The police decided to arrest the owner of vehicle and raids are being conducted to arrest Afnan’s father.

The court observed that a vehicle cannot be registered without a driving licence as per a ruling of LHC in 2018.

Later, Justice Bajwa gave a ruling to depute additional police force on the traffic signals to arrest the underage drivers.

The court ordered to launch indiscriminate crackdown against the drivers without valid licence.