Lahore DC places Khadija Shah under house arrest to 'maintain law and order'

The Lahore High Court had granted Ms Shah bail and the DC issued the order ignoring its ruling

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Deputy Commissioner of Lahore on Friday placed fashion designer Khadija Shah under house arrest for 30 days.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted Ms Shah bail and the DC issued the order ignoring the highest court of the province.

The DC issued the order on the “advice” of Cantonment SP (Superintendent of Police) and the District IB (Intelligence Bureau) branch.

The notification said “it is feared that Khadija Shah may create law and order situation as she had been involved in May 9 violence.”

She is placed under house arrest as “the evidence against Khadija Shah is being examined,” the notification added.

Her detention is necessary to “maintain law and order” in the country, it continued.

Meanwhile, Ms Shah has decided to challenge the DC’s order in the LHC.