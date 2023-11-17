Court adjourns cipher case hearing without proceedings amid IHC stay

Pakistan Pakistan Court adjourns cipher case hearing without proceedings amid IHC stay

Former first lady Bushra Bibi, PTI chairman's sisters were also present in Adiala Jail

Fri, 17 Nov 2023 12:13:04 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A special court established under the Official Secrets Act on Friday postponed until November 21 hearing of the cipher case in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail without any proceedings.

The cipher case hearing against former prime minister and PTI chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was deferred due to a stay order issued by the Islamabad High Court.

Special court judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain conducted hearing of the cipher case against PTI chairman and Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Adiala Jail. Former first lady Bushra Bibi and PTI chairman's sisters were also present in Adiala Jail during the case hearing.

Later, the special court adjourned hearing of the case until November 21 without any proceedings.

FIA Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi, while talking to media, said hearing was adjourned in the light of IHC's stay order. No witness was produced by the prosecution side as well.

