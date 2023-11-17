Sheikh Rashid firm on contesting elections despite possible imprisonment

Latif Khosa, Aitzaz, Salman Akram, Sardar Abdul Razaq and Sardar Shehbaz will represent him in court

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that he would contest elections even if he was jailed.

Talking to journalists outside the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench on Friday, he said, “The Pakistan Muslim League-N head and former premier Nawaz Sharif has started speaking and now I will also begin expressing my view point.” Sheikh Rashid expressed his wish to start visiting the press clubs after January 1.

He said prior to his ‘seclusion’ police submitted to the high court that no case had been registered against Ahmed anywhere. Now the court has directed the police to submit details of the case registered against him, the former minister said. He said the anti-terrorism court would decide on his bail applications tomorrow (Saturday).

In case of his imprisonment, the former minister said that Latif Khosa, Aitzaz, Salman Akram, Sardar Abdul Razaq and Sardar Shehbaz would be his legal representatives.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench heard the petition of the former minister in which he has requested details of cases registered against him in Punjab.

The court issuing notices to the parties sought a reply within a week.

