One killed as speeding car overturns in Karachi

Published On: Fri, 17 Nov 2023 05:04:12 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another was wounded when a speeding car turned turtle in Karachi on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Khayaban-e-Faisal area of Defence Phase-8 in Karachi where a car overturned due to over speeding due to which one person was killed on the spot and another was injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

