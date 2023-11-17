Pakistan desires to have permanent peace, prosperity in Afghanistan: Bugti

Bugti said Pakistan has a great desire to have permanent peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that Pakistan has a great desire to have permanent peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

Afghans who have been living in different areas of Pakistan without valid documents are being returned to Afghanistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The caretaker government has launched a crackdown against illegal foreigners living in this country without registration after the deadline given to them, he said.

