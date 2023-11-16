PTI chief moves SC against cipher case

Thu, 16 Nov 2023 17:43:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Thursday moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the cipher case.

Lawyer Latif Khosa filed the petition in the SC on behalf of the PTI chief.

Khosa requested the SC immediate dismissal of the cipher case against the PTI chief.

Eelier, the IHC court had rejected the petition of PTI chairman for the dismissal of the cipher case.

The petition filed by Khasa made the FIA and its officers a party to the case.

