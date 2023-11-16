Bushra Bibi expresses distrust in IHC chief justice

Pakistan Pakistan Bushra Bibi expresses distrust in IHC chief justice

Bushra Bibi expresses distrust in IHC chief justice

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 16 Nov 2023 17:15:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's wife Bushra Bibi on Thursday expressed her distrust in Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

“We want all the case assigned to be transferred to some other bench as we have seen all our cases are being decided on one same line,” Bushra Bibi’s lawyers said.

“You are talking inappropriately and stop doing that, and let us look into the matter,” the IHC chief justice, responding to the statement of the lawyer, said.

The court issue notices to the bars upon the plea of former first lady.

However, the IHC issued notices to the IHC Bar, Supreme Court Bar and Pakistan Bar Council.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bushra Bibi had moved a petition in the IHC seeking isolation for having discussion with the PTI chairman.

She said domestic affairs could not be discussed in the presence of the jail authorities.

Read also: IHC adjourns Bushra Bibi's plea seeking protection for her husband in jail

The jail superintendent might be ordered to make arrangements for an isolated meeting of the petitioner with her husband, the PTI chairman, in the jail.