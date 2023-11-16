Army eliminates four terrorists in Badaber operation

High value terrorist Shenay also among killed

Thu, 16 Nov 2023 15:01:43 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces, in an operation in Peshawar district's Badaber area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed four terrorists.

According to Pakistan Army's media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligent-based operation (IBO) was conducted against terrorists. Four terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with security forces.

The ISPR said among those who were killed, also included commander Shenay, a high value target. The other terrorists killed in operation were Salman alias Ahmad, Imran Alias Muhammad and Hazrat Omer alias Khalid.

The ISPR further said that killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including extortion and targeted killings in the area. The militants were wanted by law enforcement agencies, the ISPR said.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain men,” said military's media wing.

Separately, security forces killed seven terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Kiri Machan Khel, Tank district on Wednesday. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the operation was carried out on the night between Nov 14 and 15 on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which seven terrorists were killed. Terrorists' hideouts were also busted during the operation, it said, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including recent targeted killings of police in Tank and surrounding areas.