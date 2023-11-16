Three police constables kidnapped in Turbat

Pakistan Pakistan Three police constables kidnapped in Turbat

The attackers also snatched two sub-machine guns and magazines from the policemen

Follow on Published On: Thu, 16 Nov 2023 12:15:36 PKT

(Web Desk) – Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday took three constables hostage who were deputed at a police check post in Turbat, Balochistan, officials said.

Constables Naeem, Nadeem and Sameer were on duty at the Singani Sarmomin police checkpoint when armed men took them away at gunpoint. The attackers also snatched two sub-machine guns and magazines from the policemen, officials added.

Police and security personnel rushed to the site and launched a search operation. No arrest has so far been reported.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested for forcibly entering the Quetta cantonment area late on Wednesday evening, said the officials.

They said the suspect, identified as Essa Khan, did not stop at the entry checkpoint for identification.

Investigations are continuing, they added.

Also read: Security forces kill seven terrorists in Tank operation



Security forces have killed seven terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Kiri Machan Khel, Tank district. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the operation was carried out on the night between Nov 14 and 15 on reported presence of terrorists.