NA speaker's message on 35th anniversary of 'restoration of democracy'

"Elections are pivotal for continuity and stability of democracy and strengthening democratic norms"

ISLAMABAD (APP) – National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf says elections are pivotal for the continuity and stability of democracy and for strengthening democratic norms.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of restoration of democracy in the country after 11 years of military rule, he said: “On Nov 16, 1988, the Pakistani nation chose the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in general elections, and Mohtarama Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was elected as the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

He said, “the PPP believes in the power granted by the people and always respects the people’s choice.”

The speaker said elections provided people with an opportunity to choose their true representatives. He said: “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto made unmatched sacrifices for the continuity of the democratic process in Pakistan.”

He highlighted that the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law were essential for inculcating democratic norms in any society.

“Free and fair elections would ensure effective governance in every society,” he concluded.