One killed, two injured after car runs over pedestrians in Mirpur Khas
Pakistan
MIRPUR KHAS (Dunya News) – A minor boy was killed while two other persons sustained injuries after a car ran over pedestrians in Mirpur Khas on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred at the Khero Road in Mirpur Khas where a rashly driven car hit pedestrians, killing a minor boy on the spot and injuring two other persons.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to police, the car driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.