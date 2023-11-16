One killed, two injured after car runs over pedestrians in Mirpur Khas

Pakistan Pakistan One killed, two injured after car runs over pedestrians in Mirpur Khas

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 16 Nov 2023 06:53:31 PKT

MIRPUR KHAS (Dunya News) – A minor boy was killed while two other persons sustained injuries after a car ran over pedestrians in Mirpur Khas on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Khero Road in Mirpur Khas where a rashly driven car hit pedestrians, killing a minor boy on the spot and injuring two other persons.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to police, the car driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

