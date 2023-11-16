217,825 Immigrants Repatriated To Afghanistan: Home Dept

The repatriation of illegal foreigners continued from Pakistan.

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - The repatriation of illegal foreigners continued from Pakistan, and to date 217,825 immigrants were repatriated to Afghanistan via three border points of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the KP Home Department, 214,194 immigrants were repatriated to Afghanistan via the Torkham border.

It includes 18,167 families having 60,307 male, 47,221 female and 106,666 children since September 17, 2023, to date.

Similarly, 3,212 foreigners were repatriated to Afghanistan via Angoor Ada at the Lower Waziristan border and 410 through the Kharlachi border in Kurram district.

On November 15, as many as 522 families including 525 males, 493 females and 974 children were repatriated to Afghanistan via the Torkham border.

Similarly, 233 illegal foreigners were also deported through Torkham.

