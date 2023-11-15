Punjab imposes health emergency in eight districts to tackle smog crisis

Educational institutions, offices, cinemas, parks, restaurants, markets to remain closed on Saturday

Updated On: Wed, 15 Nov 2023 21:01:15 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government declared a health emergency due to the prevailing smog conditions and opted to shut down educational institutions, markets and offices in eight districts of Punjab on Saturday.

The government took the decision after Chief Minister Naqvi held a crucial meeting of the cabinet committee on smog.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the implementation of Section 144 in eight districts of Lahore, Gujranwala, and Hafizabad. Consequently, educational institutions, both public and private, offices, cinemas, parks, and restaurants will remain closed on Saturday. Additionally, markets will also be closed on Saturday.

Expressing concern, Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that smog poses health risks, particularly affecting children and the elderly with respiratory and eye diseases, necessitating preventive and relief measures.