Pakistan Caretaker govt furnishes LHC with smog report card

Published On: Wed, 15 Nov 2023

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The caretaker Punjab government on Wednesday furnished the Lahore High Court with information about measures to prevent and curtail smog.

The government informed the court that it impounded 5,784 smoke-emitting vehicles, sealed 35 factories and 187 kilns, and imposed Rs130 million fine on violators. Law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) arrested 118 people for violations.

Justice Shahid Karim expressed satisfaction on the performance of the government. The court heard the case on the plea of Haroon Farooq, and members of the commission formed on the judge’s direction and other officers appeared.

LDA’s senior legal adviser Sahibzada Muzaffar Ali submitted the report on behalf of the commissioner. It covers a slew of steps taken from Aug 1 to Nov 14.

The report said action was taken against officials who failed to check burning of crop residuals in Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib. It said a green line had been developed from Istanbul Chowk to Mall Road to promote cycling and lessen the burden of vehicles causing pollution.

The proposal to give electric bicycles to Grade 4 employees of LDA, Wasa and PHA has been sent to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, says the report. It said all possible measures were being put in place to control the menace of smog.

Smoke-belching factories

The report said a grand operation against smoke-belching factories had been launched and 735 of these were sealed. They were imposed more than Rs94 million fine.

As many as 114 owners or employees of factories were arrested after registration of 221 cases.

Kilns defying technology

As many as 187 kilns were sealed for not adopting the zigzag technology and their owners were fined Rs3 million. Four people were arrested after cases were registered against 103 people related to the business, said the report.

Crop residuals burning

Burning of crop residuals is a major contributor to smog and the government, according to the report, imposed Rs8.6 million fine on violators.

Smokey vehicles

The LEAs impounded 5,784 smoky vehicles and slapped Rs26.62 million fine on their owners or drivers.

Course to follow

The government’s counsel told the court that the judicial commission members could not meet the chief minister. The court directed the commission members to meet the provincial chief on Friday.

Justice Karim lauded the commissioner for striving for combating smog. He said the situation in Lahore seemed better than it was in other cities and “the credit goes to the commissioner.”

The counsel for PHA said the motorbikes of the employees were being converted into electric bikes. Justice Karim said the initiative could be more productive if it’s done by the government.

The judge asked the LDA counsel how much time the development works in Lahore would take to complete. The adviser said 90 per cent of the work had been completed and he would present a report on next hearing.

Justice Karim directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the smog which appeared two weeks ago, did not assume alarming proportions again.

The court ordered closure of institutions on Saturdays and that the government ensure two-day work from home policy. The court adjourned the case till Nov 17.

