Live
CWC 2023
1st Semi-Final
1st Semi-Final
01:30 PM PKT
397/4 (50 ov)
IND
vs
NZ
*232/4 (36.4 ov)
Full Scorecard
In-focus

Women can perform Hajj without mehram, says CII

Women can perform Hajj without mehram, says CII

Pakistan

It asks the ministry to ensure safety of women desirous of performing Hajj

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (News Desk) – The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has provisionally allowed women to perform Hajj without a mahram (close kin). 

In a letter to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the CCI said a woman could perform Hajj without a mehram but this was subject to certain conditions. 

"The women having companionship of reliable women can go for Hajj. For a woman willing to perform Hajj without a mehram, it is necessary to take permission from her parents and, in case of marriage, her husband," says the letter. 

The council remarked a woman who did not fear any threat or danger during the journey to Hajj could go without a mehram. It further said if a woman planned to go for Hajj without a mehram, the Ministry of Religious Affairs should first investigate and give permission only after scrutinising the group members. 

 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News