Saad reminds Bilawal that his father was assassinated during Bhutto's 'civilian dictatorship'

Pakistan Pakistan Saad reminds Bilawal that his father was assassinated during Bhutto's 'civilian dictatorship'

Says he and his family neither served the British nor Ayub and Yahya

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 15 Nov 2023 11:54:39 PKT

LAHORE (News Desk/Dunya News) – Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday advised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to avoid provocations and said he was satisfied with his performance as a cabinet member.

In a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Saad said neither he nor his family had ever hide themselves [from others and realities] and neither served the British rulers nor Ayub Khan or Yahya Khan – the two former military dictators.

بلاول بھٹوصاحب ! آپ نےسوال اٹھایا ھےتو جواب سُن لیں !



میرے خاندان یا میں نےکبھی منہ نہیں چھُپایا



انگریز کی کاسہ لیسی کی نہ عیوب خان اوریحییٰ کی

پچھلے 80 برس میں خضر حیات ٹوانہ سے لیکر

قمر باجوہ تک ھم نےسب کی جیلیں بھگتائیں ھیں

بھٹو مرحوم کی سول آمریت میں والدنےجان دیدی

ضیآ… — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) November 15, 2023

The remarks were a clear reference to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his family, as he also recalled that they had been imprisoned by different governments during the past 80 years – from Khizar Hayat Tiwana to Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He also reminded Bilawal that his father [Khawaja Rafique] had assassinated during, what he called, as the “civilian dictator” of late [Zulfikar Ali] Bhutto.

Read more: Nawaz understands the challenges, decision to join PML-N soon: Lashkari Raisani

Saad said he was sent to jail thrice by the Zia regime and also served prison time while resisting Pervez Musharraf’s dictatorship besides experiencing physical torture and losing his mother.

Listing the sacrifices that he made, the PML-N leader noted that he was among those facing the wrath of disguised martial of the PTI chairman, Bajwa and Saqib Nisar.

The reaction comes after Bilawal accused PML-N of trying to get the “institution” involved for furthering the party’s politics and said a particular “pitch” was being prepared.

He also asked three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif to focus on Punjab to tackle the problems there – a statement in response to the PML-N’s ongoing efforts to expand its political base in Sindh and Balochistan.

Saad was the leading member of a PML-N team that recently toured Karachi to hold talks with the MQM-P and other parties to finalise the details for forming a joint platform to contest the February 8 elections.





