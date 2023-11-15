Supreme Court to take up Faizabad sit-in case today

Wed, 15 Nov 2023 11:11:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court will star hearing of the Faizabad sit-in case at 11:30 am on Wednesday as the federal government expressed its willingness to form an inquiry commission.

It may be recalled that the apex court had rejected the fact finding committee and ordered the government to constitute an inquiry commission. Attorney General Mansoor Awan will inform the court about the government’s decision in this regard.

Earlier, Awan told media that a notification of the inquiry commission would be submitted to the Supreme Court.

A 3-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and including Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minullah is hearing the case.

