PM for visa ease, improved banking channels to boost Pak-Uzbek trade

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has underscored that easy visa procedures, improved banking channels and reciprocal warehousing facilities would further boost trade between the two countries.

He was talking to a seven-member delegation of Uzbekistan led by Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Jamshid Khodjaev Abdukhakomovich in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He expressed satisfaction at the pace of bilateral engagements between the two countries especially in the areas of trade, defence and connectivity.

He also appreciated the holding of the First Trilateral Meeting of the Commerce Ministers of Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan in Islamabad.

He hoped that the business community of both countries could easily achieve the bilateral trade target of one billion dollars in a short time.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Khodjaev expressed the hope that both sides will continue active engagement for the timely completion of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project.

