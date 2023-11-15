In-focus

Pakistan, Germany agree to augment bilateral cooperation

Pakistan, Germany agree to augment bilateral cooperation

Pakistan

They agreed to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Alfred Grannas on Tuesday discussed various facets of bilateral relations between the two countries.

During a call on, they agreed to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

Regional and global developments were also discussed, it was added.
 

Related Topics
Germany
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News