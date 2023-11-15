Pakistan, Germany agree to augment bilateral cooperation
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Alfred Grannas on Tuesday discussed various facets of bilateral relations between the two countries.
During a call on, they agreed to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.
Regional and global developments were also discussed, it was added.