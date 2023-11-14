Apex court says no standing of oral agreements

SC dismissed a plea seeking relief on an oral land agreement

Updated On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 19:42:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking relief on an oral land agreement with the observation that such agreements lack legal standing.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, leading a three-member bench, emphasised that oral agreements lack lawful status. He noted a general trend of such land deals in Punjab, emphasising the need to discourage such agreements to prevent lengthy legal disputes.

The chief justice asked whether making an oral agreement violated the Holy Quran's teachings which advise against oral agreements. The court cited the petitioner's failure to deposit the agreed-upon amount within the set timeframe.

He also highlighted the need for commitment to legal procedures.

Muhammad Rafique, the petitioner, had entered a Rs152 million agreement for four acres but payments could not be made in due time.