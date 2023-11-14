Two more PIA crew vanish in Canada

Pakistan Pakistan Two more PIA crew vanish in Canada

He blamed “the overly liberal asylum programme by the Canadian government” for disappearance

Follow on Published On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 13:32:03 PKT

(Web Desk) – Two Pakistani flight attendants of its national airlines PIA vanished after landing in Toronto last week raising the total number to 10, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“The two flight attendants disappeared upon arriving in Toronto and didn’t show up on scheduled time of return,” Abdullah Khan, Pakistan International Airline spokesperson confirmed.

He said a total eight crew members of the airline had already disappeared in Canada in two years.

Flight attendants Khalid Mehmood and Feda Hussain reached Canada on board PK772 from Islamabad on November 10. The airline notified the authorities in Canada and launched a departmental investigation against them.

He said that four PIA crew had disappeared the same way last years, while four had vanish in 2023.

The spokesperson blamed “the overly liberal asylum programme by the Canadian government” for disappearance.