Bushra Bibi approaches IHC for pre-arrest bail

Pakistan Pakistan Bushra Bibi approaches IHC for pre-arrest bail

PTI chief's bail petitions in six cases deferred till Nov 28

Follow on Published On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 11:29:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – To avoid her possible arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman's wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday moved the Islamabad High Court for her pre-arrest bail in cases against her.

Bushra with her legal team reached Islamabad High Court and moved a petition seeking details of cases pending against her, besides requesting the court to grant her pre-arrest bail. PTI chief's wife undertook her biometric at the IHC and left the court.

Separately, district and sessions court Islamabad extended her interim bail in Toshakhana bogus receipts case.

District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra conducted hearing of Toshakhana bogus receipts case against Bushra Bibi and six other cases against PTI chairman seeking bail.

Counsel for Bushra Bibi Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared in court, however, PTI chief was not presented in the court. Authorities also failed to submit any report regarding former prime minister's attendance in court.

Later, the court adjourned till November 28 hearing of six cases filed by PTI chief seeking bail. The court also extended interim bail of Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana fake receipts case.

