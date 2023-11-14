Asad Qaiser handed over to ACE in corruption case

Pakistan Pakistan Asad Qaiser handed over to ACE in corruption case

He is accused of embezzlement related to procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 11:14:12 PKT

SWABI (News Desk/Dunya News) – A judicial magistrate in Swabi on Tuesday handed over Asad Qaiser – a senior PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker – to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in case related to embezzlement charges on a two-day remand.

The court accepted the ACE’s request for remand based upon the argument that they required a detailed interrogation, but rejected the plea for a 10-day remand.

Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on Nov 3. Since then, he remained in the federal capital’s police station but later shifted to Adiala jail – the main prison in Rawalpindi.

Earlier on Monday, a judicial magistrate in Islamabad had allowed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s ACE to take him custody by issuing a transit remand so that he could be presented before the relevant court in Swabi within a day.

The move came as the ACE officials had informed the court that the former speaker was wanted in a case filed in Swabi.

