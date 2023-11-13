Dubai Airshow 2023 features PAF's JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, Super Mushshak aircraft

Pakistan Pakistan Dubai Airshow 2023 features PAF's JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, Super Mushshak aircraft

Dubai Airshow 2023 features PAF’s JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, Super Mushshak aircraft

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 19:47:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Air Force is poised for resounding participation in the prestigious Dubai Airshow 2023 which will feature PAF’s highly-advanced JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jet alongside the versatile Super Mushshak aircraft.

The mega event that is scheduled to take place from Nov 13 to Nov 17 marks the first-ever appearance of PAF’s JF-17 Thunder Block-III aircraft in an international air show, symbolising Pakistan’s commitment to innovation and excellence in aviation, a PAF news release said.

The historic participation also marks a significant milestone for the PAF, showcasing its cutting-edge aviation capabilities at the global stage.

The JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jet epitomises the pinnacle of modern aerial warfare technology. Equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, enhanced weaponry and advanced electronic warfare systems, the fighter jet boasts superior maneuverability, extended range and enhanced combat capabilities.

Its participation in the Dubai Airshow signifies the confidence the PAF places in this indigenous marvel, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to fostering self-reliance in the defence industry.

The PAF will also showcase the Super Mushshak aircraft, known for its exceptional training capabilities and versatility. This robust and reliable aircraft has been instrumental in nurturing the skills of countless PAF pilots, contributing to their excellence and expertise. With its remarkable performance and adaptability, the aircraft has garnered international recognition as a trusted trainer aircraft.

The Dubai Airshow serves as a premier platform for aviation enthusiasts, defence professionals and industry leaders from around the world to witness cutting-edge technologies and foster global collaborations.

PAF’s participation in addition to reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation and promoting regional stability is a testament to the nation’s commitment to peace through strength and its role as a responsible global player in the aviation industry.