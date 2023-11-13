Populace undergoes years of 'selected raj' and never do so again

MITHI (Web Desk) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated the populace had endured years of a "selected raj" and those who are looking for power through the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) method will certainly not succeed.

He expressed these views while celebrating Diwali with party workers and the people of Tharparkar in Mithi today.

During his address, he said certain entities promote politics of hatred and division but they would never want the era of 90s politics to return.

Besides participating in the celebrations at local temples, Bilawal also had a discussion a public gathering at Marvi Stadium in Mithi.

Despite the elections being just a few months away, the election schedule has not yet been announced, he said, adding that he did not seek support from the left or right instead looked to the people for his election.

He expected many political parties will be shocked by the results of the February elections.

He forecast plotting behind closed doors and manipulation of election results in advance.

Bilawal emphasized the public not to approve of any "conspiracy" this time.

The populace had endured years of a "selected raj" and would never do so again, he stated, adding more the voters would have three choices in the elections and select the PPP because they would not choose either the 'Pakistan Tehreek-e-Intishar' [PTI] or the 'Pakistan Mehngai League' [PML-N].

Bilawal said poverty alleviation was essential for national progress for which his party had taken up several initiatives.

He pledged to raise salaries fivefold if elected in the upcoming elections.