Judicial complex attack: Asad's request for exemption from appearance rejected

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and session’s court on Monday did not entertain former PTI leader Asad Umar’s request for exemption from appearance due to illness.

Duty magistrate Muhammad Sohail heard his bail plea as additional session’s judge Abdul Ghafoor was on leave.

Asad’s lawyer informed the judge that his client was unwell and filed an application for exemption from appearance.

The judge turned down his plea and asked the counsel to submit Asad’s medical certificate along with the application.

