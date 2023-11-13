Contempt proceedings in Parvez Elahi arrest case adjourned

Pakistan Pakistan Contempt proceedings in Parvez Elahi arrest case adjourned

Justice Sultan Tanvir is hearing a contempt of court petition filed the wife of Parvez Elahi

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 12:49:29 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of the contempt of court proceedings against police high ups in the arrest of former chief minister Parvez Elahi case for November 16.

Justice Sultan Tanvir is hearing a contempt of court petition filed the wife of Parvez Elahi against the DIG operations and other senior police officers.

Only DIG Imran Kishwar appeared before the court today.

The court adjourned the hearing when a junior lawyer of Mr Elahi's legal team informed that his senior could not reach the High Court.

It may be recalled that Ms Qaisara Elahi, the wife of Mr Elahi, had filed contempt of court petition seeking action against police officers who failed to carry out the LHC order which barred the force from arresting her husband after granting him bail.