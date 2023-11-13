Woman among two killed in road mishap in Shujabad
Pakistan
SHUJABAD (Dunya News) – Two persons, including a woman, were killed and another was critically injured in collision between a speeding van and motorcycle in Shujabad on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred in Issa Wali Pull area of Shujabad where a rashly-driven van hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and a youth on the spot and injuring another person.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Shujabad.