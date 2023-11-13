Woman among two killed in road mishap in Shujabad

Pakistan Pakistan Woman among two killed in road mishap in Shujabad

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to THQ Hospital, Shujabad.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 05:57:00 PKT

SHUJABAD (Dunya News) – Two persons, including a woman, were killed and another was critically injured in collision between a speeding van and motorcycle in Shujabad on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Issa Wali Pull area of Shujabad where a rashly-driven van hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and a youth on the spot and injuring another person.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Shujabad.

