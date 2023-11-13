CTD arrests terrorist from Matiari

Completed
HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a foreign-trained terrorist of Al Qaeda after an exchange of fire near Kot Jaindal Shah in Matiari district of Sindh on Sunday night.

The CTD's spokesman informed that a team raided a location in Matiari on a tipoff to apprehend Abdullah Sagheer Aasi alias Asad, son of Muhammad Sagheer Aasi but they came under fire from the terrorists.

He added that 2 terrorists, later identified as Ali Abdul Rasheed and Sheharyar Mirza, escaped during the encounter but Aasi was rounded up.

He told that the CTD recovered a grenade, a Kalashnikov and bullets from the possession of the arrested terrorist. The spokesman said Aasi had recently returned from abroad.
 

