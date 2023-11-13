Completed
ECP to hear contempt cases against PTI chief, others today

Pakistan

The charge is to be framed against the PTI chief in two separate contempt cases.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear the contempt cases against PTI chief and two other party leaders today (Monday), Dunya News reported.

The charge is to be framed against the PTI chief in two separate contempt cases — one for contempt of the commission and the other for contempt of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The ECP also summoned Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in person. The contempt of Election Commission and contempt of the Chief Election Commissioner cases will also be heard against Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhary.

The Election Commission has issued notices for indicting former members of the National Assembly Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhary.
 

