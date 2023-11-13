Cabinet approves jail trial of PTI chief, Qureshi in cipher case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal cabinet on Sunday approved Law Ministry's summary for jail trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case, Dunya News reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Law had issued an NOC on August 29 for the jail trial of PTI chief and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case due to security concerns which has been approved by the federal cabinet

According to sources, the federal cabinet has approved the summary through circulation. The summary of the jail trial of the cipher case was sent by the Ministry of Law.

Earlier on Friday (November 10), a special court established under the Official Secrets Act had deferred hearing of cipher case against PTI chairman and senior party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi without any proceedings at Adiala Jail.

Special court judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain conducted hearing of the case at Adiala Jail. Both PTI chairman and vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi were brought to courtroom.

FIA prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi, Shah Khawar and Rizwan Abbasi appeared before court while Salman Safdar, Ali Gohar and Umair Niazi represented the PTI chairman. Wife and daughter of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi were also present in court during the hearing.

Taimur Malik and Faiza Shah appeared in the court on behalf of Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Due to absence of defence counsels statements of the prosecution witnesses could not be recorded. The court while, summoning three more witnesses, adjourned hearing of the case till November 14.

