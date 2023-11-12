PM Kakar concludes Saudi visit, is on his way back home

Published On: Sun, 12 Nov 2023 22:35:03 PKT

RIYADH (APP) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday departed for Pakistan after completing his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

At the King Khalid International Airport, the prime minister was seen off by senior diplomats of both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

During his visit, PM Kakar represented Pakistan at the emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the situation in Gaza.