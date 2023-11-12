Completed
CWC 2023
45th Match
45th Match
India won by 160 runs.
Full Scorecard
Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

UN confirms Israel targeting hospitals as newborns become victims of 'genocidal war'

In-focus

PM Kakar concludes Saudi visit, is on his way back home

PM Kakar concludes Saudi visit, is on his way back home

Pakistan

PM Kakar concludes Saudi visit, is on his way back home

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

RIYADH (APP) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday departed for Pakistan after completing his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

At the King Khalid International Airport, the prime minister was seen off by senior diplomats of both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

During his visit, PM Kakar represented Pakistan at the emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the situation in Gaza.

Related Topics
Anwaarul Haq Kakar
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News