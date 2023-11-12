OIC displayed weak stance on Palestine issue, says Fazl
Pakistan
MURREE (Dunya News) – Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, stated on Sunday that while the Muslim Ummah is currently united, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has unfortunately displayed a weak stance on the issue of Palestine.
Speaking at a public gathering in Murree, Fazl expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and assured them of continued support from Pakistan at all international forums.
Fazl urged the global community to play a role in halting the atrocities against Palestinians, noting that protest demonstrations against Israeli oppression had taken place in the United States, United Kingdom, France and other countries.
The JUI-F leader highlighted that Israeli forces had committed atrocities against innocent Palestinians, including children and women which, according to him, was a cowardly act.
Fazl further said that it was the duty of the entire Muslim Ummah to stand with the Palestinians and wage a war against Western forces.
The JUI-F chief mentioned that his party believed in ideological politics, adding that instead of adhering to the narratives of the past, everyone must move towards a new direction. He stressed that peace, security and a stable economy were essential for any state. To preserve ideological boundaries in the country, constant efforts were required, he added.