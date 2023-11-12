Sindh minister Mir Khuda Bakhsh's brother dies after being hit by train

Published On: Sun, 12 Nov 2023 20:26:25 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A young man lost his life in a train-related accident in Satellite Town on Sunday.

According to police officials, the victim was identified as Muhammad Hassan Marri, the brother of Sindh caretaker Minister for Mines and Minerals Development Mir Khuda Bakhsh.

They stated that Marri, with his hands-free device on, was tending to his livestock near the Ghakkar level-crossing when he was struck by an oncoming train, resulting in his instant death.

Funeral prayers for the deceased will be offered on Monday morning.