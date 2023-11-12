Completed
CWC 2023
45th Match
45th Match
India won by 160 runs.
Full Scorecard
Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

UN confirms Israel targeting hospitals as newborns become victims of 'genocidal war'

In-focus

PML-Q rules out merger with any political group

PML-Q rules out merger with any political group

Pakistan

PML-Q rules out merger with any political group

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain stated on Sunday that his party is not merging with any other political party.

In a statement issued here, Hussain clarified that there would be seat adjustments in some constituencies with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, but the PML-Q would maintain its individual identity.

He added that PML-Q candidates will contest the elections with the tractor symbol by the grace of God Almighty.

Read also: Pakistanis have pinned hopes on Nawaz Sharif, says Shujaat

Related Topics
PML (Q)
PML (N)
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News