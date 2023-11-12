PML-Q rules out merger with any political group

Sun, 12 Nov 2023 19:57:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain stated on Sunday that his party is not merging with any other political party.

In a statement issued here, Hussain clarified that there would be seat adjustments in some constituencies with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, but the PML-Q would maintain its individual identity.

He added that PML-Q candidates will contest the elections with the tractor symbol by the grace of God Almighty.

