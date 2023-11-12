Talks with MQM-P focused on constitutional amendments: Khawaja Saad

Pakistan Pakistan Talks with MQM-P focused on constitutional amendments: Khawaja Saad

Says talks in progress to expand election collaboration with other parties

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 12 Nov 2023 15:49:56 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said they would introduce constitutional amendments, requiring a two-third majority, adding that the proposal was the main point of focus with their talks with the MQM-P.

“The point [under discussion] in dialogue with the MQM-P is that what constitutional changes are to be brought, if [our] government is formed,” he told a press conference held at the Karachi Press Club.

Saad made it clear that the removing anyone [minus formula] from politics wasn’t part of their agenda. They had visited Pir Pagara – the PML-F chief – and the JUI-F yesterday [Saturday] and would meet the MQM-P leadership later in the day, he said.

Read more: Nawaz all set to land in Balochistan for forming new alliances

It had been decided that the PML-N would contest the upcoming elections jointly with the MQM-P and the JUI-F, he said, adding that talks were under way with other political parties.

About the mode of electoral cooperation between the different political allies, he said there would be seat adjustment and every party was going to participate in the polls on its own election symbol.

He also regretted that Karachi had been ruined intentionally and was ignored by every government. “We will try out best to run together the country as per constitution,” the seasoned politician said while talking about the future course of action after the much-awaited polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who is also a member of the visiting PML-N team, said that the timing of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif’s arrival in Karachi would be decided after their ongoing visit.



