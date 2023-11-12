Two sisters, their brother suffocate in trunk

They were playing hide-and-seek, and shut themselves in the iron box

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two sisters and their brother lost their lives when they accidently shut themselves in a trunk while playing hide-and-seek in Shah Khalid Colony of the City.

According to their relatives, the three kids shut themselves in the trunk while playing.

According to the family members, they were playing together and suddenly disappeared for a long time.

Worried about their long disappearance, their parents started their search outside their house, but could not find them.

Suddenly, one of the members of the family caught a sight of an empty trunk lying at the corner of a room.

He opened the box to find three children dead. The whole area was devastated by this gruesome and heartrending incident.

On getting information, a rescue team reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies of the children to hospital for autopsy.

The children were identified as two-year-old Zohan, six-year-old Saira and seven-year-old Faria.

