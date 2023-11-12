Six of a family perish in Lahore accident
Pakistan
Three recklessly-driven vehicles collided with one another in Defence area
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Six members of a family perished in an accident involving three vehicles in Defence-C area, on Saturday night, police said.
The victims were identified Muhammad Hussain, 22, Rukhsana, 52, Anyiba, 3, Huzafa, 4 months, Sajad, 26, and Aysha, 22.
On the directives of Cantt SP, police reached the spot and started investigation.
According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred in Defence-C area when three recklessly-driven vehicles collided with one another.
In the accident, six people including two children, two women and two men were severely injured.
They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
Police were collecting forensic evidence. With the accident, traffic on the road where the accident took place came to a halt.
Traffic police reached the spot and removed the vehicles involved in accident from the road to move and keep the traffic flow.
Further investigation was underway.