Six of a family perish in Lahore accident

Three recklessly-driven vehicles collided with one another in Defence area

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Six members of a family perished in an accident involving three vehicles in Defence-C area, on Saturday night, police said.

The victims were identified Muhammad Hussain, 22, Rukhsana, 52, Anyiba, 3, Huzafa, 4 months, Sajad, 26, and Aysha, 22.

On the directives of Cantt SP, police reached the spot and started investigation.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred in Defence-C area when three recklessly-driven vehicles collided with one another.

In the accident, six people including two children, two women and two men were severely injured.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Police were collecting forensic evidence. With the accident, traffic on the road where the accident took place came to a halt.

Traffic police reached the spot and removed the vehicles involved in accident from the road to move and keep the traffic flow.

Further investigation was underway.

